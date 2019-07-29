Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holds Stake in Cabot (CBT); F&V Capital Management Maintains Holding in Conagra Foods (CAG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 76,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.73M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 211,423 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 1.28 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1,988 shares to 8,540 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,509 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Adviser Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 44,621 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 40,882 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 1.17M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa, a France-based fund reported 105,866 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 45 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance owns 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 14,367 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Company reported 10,600 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 21,795 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com accumulated 137,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com invested in 14,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 179,305 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,689 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ameritas Prtn has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 8,545 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 8,866 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 373,884 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 2,050 are owned by Kings Point Cap Mngmt. Suntrust Banks reported 60,148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Advsr Lp holds 0.12% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 164,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 24,800 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co accumulated 39,675 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.04% or 2.14M shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated owns 25,315 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 246 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.