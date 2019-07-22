Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Position in Evertec (EVTC) as Share Value Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $30.93 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 98.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 408,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 823,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 414,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 374,674 shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $288.83. About 480,656 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 105,741 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 0% or 202,490 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 81,758 shares. Boston reported 0.03% stake. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 27,858 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,016 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated has 16,956 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 8,536 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 22,500 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 59,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 42,980 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 0.27% or 46,464 shares. Df Dent And Co reported 110,566 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,370 shares to 22,883 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,280 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.35 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

