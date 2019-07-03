Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holding in Adv Micro Devices (AMD) Decreased as Shares Rose; First Long Island Investors Position in Blackrock Com (BLK) Has Upped by $549,976

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,133 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 28,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $475.35. About 336,148 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – BlackRock’s $1.3 Billion Gold Fund Feels Pain of Bullion Miners; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Manage Carleton Endowment (Correct); 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: MAKES SENSE TO PUT MONEY FRONT END; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS MARKETS EXPECT SOLID U.S. CPI READING TO PAVE WAY FOR ANOTHER FEDERAL RESERVE RATE RISE LATER IN THE MONTH; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adv Micro Devices (AMD) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 44,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 552,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adv Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 23.12 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 6,778 shares. Oakbrook Lc invested in 0.19% or 7,265 shares. National Asset reported 1,578 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 2,476 shares. 29 were reported by Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company. 537 are held by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wright Invsts Service holds 0.35% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,040 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 7,838 shares stake. Huntington Bancorp has 48,358 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Beutel Goodman Limited reported 213,495 shares. Cincinnati reported 35,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fairfield Bush stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman sees AllianceBernstein, BlackRock benefiting from hunt for yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First free ETFs on the way – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vanguard joins $1T ETF AUM club – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider These New ETFs In A Megatrend Search – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares to 115,559 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,558 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is the Growth Story for Nvidia Stock Still Intact? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 28, 2019 : LYG, MU, NOK, SAP, AMD, BAC, EAT, ATAI, BT, ACWI, BYND, AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Is a Proven Winner â€” Donâ€™t Bet Against It for Too Long – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : AMD, MGI, QQQ, NIO, SAP, BA, QD, TQQQ, TVIX, NVAX, RIG, WAGE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $822.58 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by Su Lisa T, worth $1.14M on Thursday, February 7. $817.85M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC. KUMAR DEVINDER sold $2.58 million worth of stock.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 33,522 shares to 295,995 shares, valued at $36.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 2.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,550 shares. 1.33 million are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 11,165 shares. Gideon Advisors accumulated 118,555 shares. Wright reported 12,133 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 859 shares or 0% of the stock. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Mengis Cap Management owns 0.31% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 21,700 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.25% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tru invested in 0.58% or 19,455 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 82,329 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.1% or 17,516 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,039 shares. Smithfield Tru Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).