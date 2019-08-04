Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased By $2.41 Million Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Position; First American Financial (FAF) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 77,585 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 670,214 shares with $20.82M value, down from 747,799 last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now has $3.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 936,956 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 FFO $2.56/Shr-FFO $2.69/Shr; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER

Among 3 analysts covering First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial Corporation had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $67 target in Monday, April 1 report. See First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold First American Financial Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital accumulated 0.24% or 2.09 million shares. Macquarie owns 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 30,200 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 228 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 795,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.11% or 45,219 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 28,500 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 9,984 shares. Botty Investors reported 9,255 shares stake. Hamlin Capital Ltd Company holds 2.49% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. 180,275 were reported by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,259 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Axa holds 0.01% or 72,600 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 499,117 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance divisions. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related services and products.

Among 5 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) stake by 193,690 shares to 4.11M valued at $91.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) stake by 43,709 shares and now owns 444,441 shares. Cooper (NYSE:CPS) was raised too.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.51 million for 8.45 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 26,751 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,703 shares. Earnest Prtnrs invested in 2.17M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0.02% or 202,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 341,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2.16M shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 19,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. 496,556 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Assetmark reported 5,453 shares stake. First Manhattan Communication holds 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 47 shares. Bamco has 954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 22,100 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 84,247 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.06M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

