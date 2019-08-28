Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Maintains Stake in Ttm Technologies (TTMI); Fenimore Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Aqua America (WTR) by $308,412

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 90,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 652,644 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 561,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 324,940 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (WTR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 661,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 670,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 578,625 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.14% or 1.06M shares. American Int Gru holds 70,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 37,700 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 170,000 shares. Cs Mckee LP invested in 63,150 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 21,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 0.01% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 908,464 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.22% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 36,057 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 130,224 shares. James Rech reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 1.28 million shares. Cornerstone has 127 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 186,776 shares to 9,681 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldng Inc by 14,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,559 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 13,400 shares to 391,165 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 20,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,655 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors And Frag (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuance Invs Ltd Company owns 207,986 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 324,273 shares. 39,451 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Management Limited. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 113,174 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 5,512 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 9,820 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Jefferies Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.1% or 27,248 shares. Becker Management accumulated 8,125 shares. State Street owns 9.49 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 34,427 shares. Inv Svcs Wi accumulated 1.67% or 41,904 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co owns 157,170 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 2.57M shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).