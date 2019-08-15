Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Stake in Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Has Raised as Valuation Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 317.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 270,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 355,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.27M, up from 85,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $542.79. About 203,525 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 21.42 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.82M, up from 20.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 424,090 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $172.5, UP 3.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC)

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $150.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,089 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

