Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted Evertec (EVTC) Stake By $11.04 Million; Discovery Communications (DISCA) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Evertec Inc (EVTC) stake by 98.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 408,899 shares as Evertec Inc (EVTC)’s stock rose 5.50%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 823,191 shares with $22.89M value, up from 414,292 last quarter. Evertec Inc now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 87,333 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 260 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 216 reduced and sold equity positions in Discovery Communications Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 311.22 million shares, down from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Discovery Communications Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 162 Increased: 176 New Position: 84.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 165,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.02% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 1.44M shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 106,022 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 20,618 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 946,339 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 42,980 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank Trust invested in 0% or 498 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 19,293 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 6.56 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.02% or 9,200 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) stake by 318,442 shares to 1.26 million valued at $31.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sleep Number Corp stake by 31,087 shares and now owns 105,453 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.48M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB)

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.06 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc. holds 15.51% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. for 18,471 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc owns 403,887 shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bislett Management Llc has 6.91% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has invested 6.88% in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 4.67 million shares.