Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Its Position in Sotheby’s Holdings (BID) as Shares Rose; Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $311,364 as Stock Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 10.60M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sotheby’s Holdings (BID) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 21,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 674,868 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48M, up from 653,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sotheby’s Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 258,629 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Llp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) holds 1,231 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 730,403 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0% or 5,580 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 150 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 362,121 are held by Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has 34,575 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.12M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.06% or 9,000 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.04% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Aperio Gru reported 16,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 23,040 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability invested 0.1% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID).

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant, Inc. Announces the Early Tender Results of Tender Offer and Early Settlement Date for Its 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2034 – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Pivotal Software After VMware Acquisition Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Classic car auction goes from $70M to $0 – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Sotheby’s’s (NYSE:BID) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/16 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,646 shares to 16,898 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,871 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,180 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 105,912 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.15% or 40,612 shares. 40,871 are held by Schafer Cullen Capital. Nwq Inv Mgmt Llc invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 159,251 shares stake. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 184,807 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.85M shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 4.50M shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 1.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 950,521 shares. Milestone Gru invested in 5,247 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burney holds 0.36% or 92,223 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,794 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.