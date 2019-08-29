Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding; Cls Investments Has Boosted By $1.50 Million Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 19.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,485 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 10,489 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 12,974 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $524.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $183.99. About 3.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – European Union Pledges to Probe Facebook’s Handling of User Data; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 11/04/2018 – Opinion: Can Facebook Develop a Conscience?; 29/03/2018 – Most Facebook users think the platform will take steps to secure their personal data from misuse; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Hassan Sees ‘Tension’ Between Users, Profits

Cls Investments Llc increased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 1140.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 16,485 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 17,931 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 1,446 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $31.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 304,753 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 are held by Cordasco Net. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,986 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt has 7,200 shares. Credit Cap Limited Liability holds 5,000 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Oak Oh accumulated 256,688 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc accumulated 152,190 shares. Pictet North America Advisors invested in 140,388 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgecreek Invest Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,990 shares. 8.92M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 17,178 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,558 shares. Zacks Inv Management accumulated 98,946 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 1.40M shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) stake by 9,094 shares to 109,542 valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) stake by 29,011 shares and now owns 262,928 shares. Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 14.29% above currents $183.99 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.71 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,246 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Ser Corporation reported 459 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.15% or 341,945 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hexavest invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Howe & Rusling reported 428 shares. 3,070 are held by First National Bank. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Indiana Tru And Mngmt Communication owns 17,163 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 4,347 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 105 shares. Community Bancorp Na has 4,924 shares. Renaissance Group Llc holds 0.04% or 11,981 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 320 shares stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,687 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru accumulated 0.01% or 122 shares.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Ishares Inc (THD) stake by 3,500 shares to 19,800 valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 19,029 shares and now owns 11,777 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 35.50% above currents $79.52 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.