Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Maintains Holding in Masonite International (DOOR); Celestica (CLS) Stock Price Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 33,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 243,919 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, up from 210,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 107,148 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 532,268 shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal accumulated 4,946 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Cornerstone Advisors holds 14 shares. Prtnrs Limited has 8,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 14,081 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset stated it has 243,919 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 12,426 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 215,175 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 272,235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0% or 315,232 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.06% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp has invested 0.13% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 4,044 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 55,754 shares to 48 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,431 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 450,700 shares to 901,855 shares, valued at $31.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.