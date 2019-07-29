Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Adv Micro Devices (AMD) Stake by $1.12 Million; Beddow Capital Management Has Upped Its Bristol (BMY) Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 9.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adv Micro Devices (AMD) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 44,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 552,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adv Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 33.42 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers completes divestment of UPSA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 18,550 shares to 118,030 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Escalade Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 68,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,173 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,094 shares to 109,542 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 89,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. Su Lisa T sold 50,000 shares worth $1.14 million.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMD’s profit will be $54.08M for 166.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.