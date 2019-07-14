Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted Commercial Metals (CMC) Position By $8.91 Million; Bank Of Hawaii Raised Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Commercial Metals (CMC) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 523,993 shares as Commercial Metals (CMC)’s stock rose 1.36%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 4.16 million shares with $71.02M value, up from 3.63M last quarter. Commercial Metals now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 1.02M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 27.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 09/04/2018 – lntezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC

Bank Of Hawaii increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 6,196 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 103,851 shares with $10.81M value, up from 97,655 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $288.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Liberty Media Siriusxm Group stake by 15,710 shares to 72,959 valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flextronics Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 548,767 shares and now owns 2.51M shares. Keysight Technologiecs (NYSE:KEYS) was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $15,920 activity. LINDSEY MARY A had bought 1,000 shares worth $15,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 92,400 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 23,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us holds 880,264 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 233,349 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 46,830 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv reported 0.07% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 50,067 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 170,583 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1.10 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 33,437 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 437 shares to 4,265 valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IVV) stake by 3,817 shares and now owns 217,120 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 408,196 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Cv Starr Company stated it has 3.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 733,356 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.31% or 11,812 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.75% or 15,869 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Credit Agricole S A reported 5,622 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset has 23,757 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt reported 88,810 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.85% or 38,863 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 20,721 shares stake. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 382,642 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Berenberg upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, January 24. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $92 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.