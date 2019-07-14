Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut By $9.13 Million Its Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs (ALEX) Position; Bank Of Hawaii Cut Illumina (ILMN) Position By $389,670

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs (ALEX) stake by 19.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 365,061 shares as Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs (ALEX)’s stock declined 2.93%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1.50 million shares with $38.28 million value, down from 1.87M last quarter. Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs now has $1.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 145,508 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 40.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 1,257 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 1,885 shares with $586,000 value, down from 3,142 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $44.84B valuation. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.48 million shares traded or 695.47% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 107,606 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 230,083 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 10,023 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 181,894 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 66,678 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.03% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.14% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 8,500 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ckw Financial Group Inc owns 0.36% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 77,172 shares. 40,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $287,091 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider KURIYAMA STANLEY M sold $148,491.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 37,017 shares to 64,999 valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 42,525 shares and now owns 1.23 million shares. Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was raised too.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 3,347 shares to 7,537 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (FLOT) stake by 87,728 shares and now owns 155,814 shares. Vanguard (BND) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.27% or 230,000 shares. 8,565 are held by Kingfisher Ltd Com. National Asset invested in 0.07% or 1,715 shares. Old Dominion Cap holds 940 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2,270 shares. Shelton has invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 175,065 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 17,216 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co holds 1.93 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oppenheimer reported 91,838 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lpl Fin Ltd Llc owns 19,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.93% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 54.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

