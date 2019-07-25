Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holding In First Citizens Bancsh (FCNCA) Was Increased; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lifted Its Stake

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 519,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.29M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.74. About 981,353 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Citizens Bancsh (FCNCA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 23,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21M, up from 70,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Citizens Bancsh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $464.01. About 33,816 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.16% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 12,275 shares. 77,582 are held by Martingale Asset Management L P. Wellington Gru Llp invested in 504,957 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Art Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 2,152 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2,315 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 842 shares. Interest reported 138 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,748 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR had bought 25 shares worth $9,875 on Friday, March 22. $843,750 worth of stock was bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17. NIX CRAIG L had bought 84 shares worth $35,268.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 19,705 shares to 95,441 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 20,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,952 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,583 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd holds 0.12% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Farmers National Bank reported 203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 11,845 were reported by Hbk Investments L P. Clarivest Asset Lc holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,061 are held by Synovus Finance. 19,565 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Ser. Westwood Management Il holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 20,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 5,278 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).