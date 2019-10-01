Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Raven Industries (RAVN) Position by $1.54 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Boosted by $339,753 Its Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 44,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 262,073 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, down from 306,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 154,861 shares traded or 45.97% up from the average. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 23,168 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 20,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold RAVN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 0.65% more from 26.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) or 3 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 261,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Mellon owns 489,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory invested in 371,700 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 24,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 42,500 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 6,771 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 384,116 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 9,464 shares. Moreover, Alps has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Voya Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 84,053 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9,916 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $68.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 286,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,919 activity.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Raven and Capstan Settle Lawsuit Nasdaq:RAVN – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Copenhagen Stock Exchange:BRF85 10 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Raven Industries Announces Grand Opening of Pleasanton, Texas Facility – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2017. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raven Indusries Releases CR12â„¢ Field Computer Nasdaq:RAVN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Union: Limited Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 25, 2019.