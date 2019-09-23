Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased Adv Micro Devices (AMD) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Post Holdings (POST) Stock Price Declined, Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adv Micro Devices (AMD) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 79,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 427,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 507,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adv Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 39.90M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – AMD beat expectations on earnings, revenue and guidance; 08/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR CORP – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20 million, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.15. About 367,168 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chewy posts 43% sales growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 74,000 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $308.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0% or 68 shares. Cls Investments Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp invested in 0.09% or 117,288 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 45,273 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Commerce Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 223,553 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,275 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Davidson Kempner Mngmt Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,900 shares. Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 2.15% or 40,703 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Point72 Asset LP holds 169,779 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 17,100 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 21,197 shares to 49,053 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Holdings Inc by 737,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Cap Management Inc holds 20,050 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Schroder Inv Management Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Prelude Cap has 0.13% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications has 200 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,725 shares in its portfolio. 59,246 are held by Ww Asset. Invesco Limited holds 0.27% or 36.62M shares. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.21% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 109,213 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 42,873 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 428,535 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Kistler has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2,015 shares.