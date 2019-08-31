Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Maintains Holding in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG); As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered by $4.35 Million Its Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 106,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 479,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, down from 585,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 699,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.06 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kite Realty Group Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 195,477 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 13/03/2018 Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in Kite Realty; 10/05/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Rev $89.8M; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST – COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FFO; 14/05/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Planned Opening of Levity Live Entertainment Venue at Parkside Town Commons; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF LETTER OF CREDIT ISSUANCES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP MAY UTILIZE UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY TO $60 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Sells Two Shopping Centers for $63 Million; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kite Realty Group Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRG)

More notable recent Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kite Realty Group Announces Closing of New $250 Million Ten-Year Unsecured Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 47% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Redevelopment Opportunity for Glendale Town Center – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kite Realty Group: This 7.9% Yielding REIT Is A Very Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Planned Opening of REI at Belle Isle Station – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 59,905 shares to 211,330 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 89,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,845 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KRG shares while 60 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 73.61 million shares or 0.66% more from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Voya Inv Management Lc invested in 0% or 35,390 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com owns 1.74 million shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 94,118 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 470 shares. Axa holds 298,583 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 129,308 shares. 20,810 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Company. 201,177 were accumulated by Kennedy Mgmt. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 1,190 shares. Parkside Bancshares And holds 0% or 102 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 149,700 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 78,161 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $39.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 158,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,172 shares. Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Co has invested 3.82% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ipswich Inv Management reported 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 65,539 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com has 49,921 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 1.28 million shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 733,553 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei accumulated 505,611 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership owns 2.29M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 259,742 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.56 million shares. 62,097 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Blume owns 23,975 shares. 450 were reported by Clean Yield.