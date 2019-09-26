Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Boosted Continental Building Prods (CBPX) Holding; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.99 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Building Prods (CBPX) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 296,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.81M, up from 712,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Continental Building Prods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 78,625 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 18,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 672,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.49 million, down from 690,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 730,050 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardi; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 EPS $4.39-$4.49, Adjusted EPS $4.81-$4.91; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AC Immune SA (ACIU) Secures First Milestone Payment from Lilly (LLY) in Small Molecule Tau Morphomer Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 46,261 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Mcrae Cap invested in 0.12% or 2,654 shares. Maine-based Bath Savings Commerce has invested 0.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Parkside National Bank & Trust owns 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,877 shares. Minnesota-based Perkins Management has invested 1.57% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jacobs Ca holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 32,717 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Lc invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Pennsylvania-based First National has invested 0.44% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Capital Invest Ltd Co reported 32,090 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0.11% or 1.62M shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.19% or 3,511 shares. Country Trust State Bank holds 0.98% or 203,300 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation accumulated 201,551 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Burney holds 112,762 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,864 shares to 82,010 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. 210,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $24.44M on Friday, September 20.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13,188 shares to 25,849 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,792 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).