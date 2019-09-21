Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Its Commercial Metals (CMC) Stake by $22.42 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Upped by $366,682 Its Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals (CMC) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 5.48M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.76M, up from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 2.62M shares traded or 80.31% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Commercial Metals Company Celebrate Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant; 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Feb Rev NT$520.7M Vs NT$724.1M; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 2,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 105,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, up from 103,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 14.28M shares to 36.88 million shares, valued at $515.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease.Com Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 33,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,685 are owned by Magellan Asset Ltd. Axa holds 1.02M shares. Ally Fincl owns 15,000 shares. Community Bank Na holds 75,657 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Sun Life accumulated 3,391 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 8,034 shares in its portfolio. Green Valley Lc accumulated 591,358 shares. Headinvest Llc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toth Fin Advisory Corp holds 58,678 shares. 63,521 were accumulated by Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc. Check Mgmt Incorporated Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,500 shares. Van Strum & Towne has 3.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,224 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership holds 102,519 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.78M shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. New Hampshire-based Harvest Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.01M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 36,567 shares. 61 are held by Private Ocean Lc. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 124,718 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 85,585 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association holds 175,147 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Glenmede Na accumulated 6,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.13% or 348,442 shares. Piedmont has 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).