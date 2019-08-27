Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by $33.89 Million; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Value Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Stake by $702,207

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 2.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12.61M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.24M, up from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 2.45M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $179.39. About 50,048 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

