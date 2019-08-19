Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Decreased by $21.17 Million as Valuation Rose; As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beach Investment Management Decreased Position by $674,360

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 970,353 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29M shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 42,982 shares to 314,316 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 33,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLDR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Chad Crow on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Beacon Roofing (BECN) Now – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Marcato Capital Management LP reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Northern Trust owns 1.43M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru owns 3,065 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 0.01% or 60,731 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 12,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 79,338 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,081 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.07M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Schneider Management Corporation holds 239,684 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 2,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 72,787 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares to 20,340 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 7.88 million shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 1.84% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,000 shares. 38,493 were accumulated by Summit Securities Grp Inc Ltd Liability. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca), California-based fund reported 18,082 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 3.14% or 798,037 shares. Orleans La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 16,626 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 171,391 shares. 4,720 were reported by Advisory. Semper Augustus Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30,000 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meyer Handelman invested in 0.75% or 310,400 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 3.34 million shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Roundview Ltd Liability Company owns 45,081 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. C Worldwide Gp Holdg A S holds 4.74% or 7.98 million shares. Exchange Cap Inc reported 7,715 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.