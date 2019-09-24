Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increases Holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK); As Ball (BLL) Share Value Rose, Chilton Investment Co Cut Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 61,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12.67 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.13 million, up from 12.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 10.71 million shares traded or 189.93% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 56,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.60 million, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 1.99M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century has invested 0.21% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Ellington Management Gp Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Castleark Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 494,325 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 524,693 shares. 2.38 million were reported by Glenmede Na. Charles Schwab Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2.05M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 62,660 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 308,600 shares. Maverick Limited holds 3.29M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 361,288 shares. 603,444 are held by Icon Advisers.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Coca-Cola continues slide, UPS makes slight jump on Fortune 500 list (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Stacey Panayiotou as Executive Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 374,263 shares to 527,669 shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,029 shares, and cut its stake in The Lovesac Company.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,891 shares to 46,304 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 389,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.37M for 25.51 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 5,025 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 198,313 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation owns 305,234 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 146,017 are owned by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Vanguard Group holds 38.88 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.23% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). British Columbia Invest Management invested in 85,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Connecticut-based Sasco Ct has invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 25,842 are owned by Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited. 65,027 were accumulated by Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 24,798 were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech. Decatur Capital Mgmt accumulated 136,581 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 2.26M shares. Invesco Limited invested in 3.07M shares.