Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Holding; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 43 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 45 decreased and sold their positions in Aratana Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 30.48 million shares, down from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aratana Therapeutics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 27 Increased: 28 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council owns 232,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Regions Corp holds 370,506 shares. 171,854 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. 3.45M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Wells Fargo Communication Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Proshare Advsrs holds 0% or 10,437 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 3.67 million shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 11.65 million shares. Burgundy Asset Limited reported 1.39M shares. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 6,178 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 3,622 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 98,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 39,269 shares or 0% of the stock.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. The company has market cap of $241.09 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs.

