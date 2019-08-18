Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increases Stake in Sp Plus (SP); Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $829,332

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 146,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 151,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 29,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The institutional investor held 262,928 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 233,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 55,413 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares to 48,196 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 917,519 were accumulated by Scotia Capital. Oppenheimer Com accumulated 544,537 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Raymond James Financial stated it has 2.55 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 45,589 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Ser owns 6,262 shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc holds 10.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,399 shares. Edge Wealth Lc holds 101,683 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 2.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarivest Asset Management Llc accumulated 994,415 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc reported 55,486 shares. Mathes Incorporated has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33,369 shares or 8.8% of the stock. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh owns 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,891 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,515 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 22,200 shares. Amica Mutual invested 0.18% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 955,260 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 83,946 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 8,087 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,500 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.38M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 87,622 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,418 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 169 shares. Dudley Shanley holds 530,018 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, P2 Cap Prns Llc has 3.21% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 800,084 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $65.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 470,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,701 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).