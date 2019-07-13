Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Its Glatfelter (P.H.) Co (GLT) Stake; Alerian Mlp Etf (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shorts Lowered By 4.73%

Alerian Mlp Etf (NYSEARCA:AMLP) had a decrease of 4.73% in short interest. AMLP’s SI was 26.46M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.73% from 27.77 million shares previously. With 16.89M avg volume, 2 days are for Alerian Mlp Etf (NYSEARCA:AMLP)’s short sellers to cover AMLP’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 6.27 million shares traded. Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) has declined 3.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.44% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Glatfelter (P.H.) Co (GLT) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 351,777 shares as Glatfelter (P.H.) Co (GLT)’s stock rose 12.95%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 2.45 million shares with $34.60 million value, down from 2.80 million last quarter. Glatfelter (P.H.) Co now has $721.67M valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 144,245 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 7.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 290.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. GLT’s profit will be $8.37M for 21.55 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by P. H. Glatfelter Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About P.H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “P. H. Glatfelter Company declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter to Report Earnings on April 30th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS, worth $90,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 45,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 21,719 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 193,035 shares. Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0.04% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Llc has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 40,262 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,885 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 10,087 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 38,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.23M are owned by State Street. Blackrock has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 6.42 million shares. Captrust Fin Advisors has 75 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 4.03 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,956 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Klx Energy Services Hldng stake by 244,485 shares to 1.34 million valued at $33.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) stake by 101,583 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was raised too.

More notable recent Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMLP Is Too Expensive – Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMLP’s Shrinking Investor Base – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMLP: A Great Way To Play Growth In Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMLP: A Way To Play Infrastructure Growth In The Energy Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.