Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Boston Scient (BSX) Stake; AGCO (AGCO) Had 5 Bulls

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Boston Scient Corp (BSX) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 8,825 shares as Boston Scient Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 57,720 shares with $2.48M value, down from 66,545 last quarter. Boston Scient Corp now has $59.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 1.08M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT

Among 10 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.20’s average target is 3.46% above currents $76.55 stock price. Agco had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Monday, September 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 17. See AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Upgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,361 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Advisor Prns has invested 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 2.49M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 95,085 shares. Amp Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 359,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Next Gp owns 112 shares. United Finance Advisers Lc reported 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 115 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 3.18 million shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,963 shares. Parkside Bankshares & has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 32 shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 24,991 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 283,685 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 25,567 shares. 3,359 are owned by Estabrook Mngmt. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 32,623 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The California-based Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 88,140 are held by Sumitomo Life Ins Com. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 62,962 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Aqr Management Limited invested in 1.39 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.28% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 424,321 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 64,498 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors holds 7,110 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Hope Bancorp Inc stake by 53,848 shares to 7.33 million valued at $100.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 1.69 million shares and now owns 7.54M shares. Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was raised too.