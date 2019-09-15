Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Maintains Stake in Townebank (TOWN); Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Valuation Declined While Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Holding by $557,480

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Townebank (TOWN) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 65,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 191,693 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 126,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Townebank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 131,530 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $76.34 MLN COMPARED TO $60.28 MLN AT MARCH 31, 201; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 23/05/2018 – Towne Bank Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 208,120 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.08M, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 984,634 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49 million for 18.87 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More important recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 236,813 shares to 674,546 shares, valued at $130.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 26,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,071 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.04% or 3,470 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 870,271 shares. Proshare Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 8,009 shares. 5,159 were reported by Bokf Na. Melvin Cap Management Lp has invested 2.53% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Advisor Prtn Limited invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.03% or 63,672 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 47,798 are held by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors has invested 0.32% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 65,271 shares to 606,799 shares, valued at $56.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,468 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

