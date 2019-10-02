Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN) Has Cut by $348,812; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holding Increased by De Burlo Group Inc

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 67,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.74 million, up from 55,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $267.35. About 2.69 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 18,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 408,566 shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50M for 59.93 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 415,005 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 375,148 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Asset Mgmt One Com Limited has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.05% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Aperio Grp Lc invested in 24,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Hightower Llc stated it has 7,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa has 370 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 21,722 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co invested in 8,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 48 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And Com has 1.07% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 30,500 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 10,044 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $70.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 227,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Csg Systems Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce National Bank & Trust owns 0.64% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 193,020 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Night Owl Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 5,723 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 22,572 shares. 71,912 are owned by Torray Limited Liability. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 336,135 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Parus (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Signaturefd Limited Co reported 3,905 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 382,328 shares. 69,590 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 1St Source Financial Bank owns 929 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 44,178 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marketo leader Lucas exiting Adobe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 101,950 shares to 31,650 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,700 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).