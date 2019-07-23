Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Both Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) are each other’s competitor in the Resorts & Casinos industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.30 N/A -0.26 0.00 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 8 1.49 N/A 0.32 27.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Full House Resorts Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Full House Resorts Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -3.3% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.00% 4.7% 1.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares and 71.6% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares. About 4% of Full House Resorts Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Full House Resorts Inc. 2.19% 11.48% -0.85% -14.96% -31.67% 15.35% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 2.83% 13.69% 14.29% 1.51% -20.29% 21.28%

For the past year Full House Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. beats Full House Resorts Inc.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.