Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

Both Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.29 N/A -0.11 0.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 96 1.46 N/A 0.46 224.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Full House Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Full House Resorts Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Full House Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $123 consensus price target and a 36.67% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Full House Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 83.6% respectively. 5.7% are Full House Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 1.32% 5.19% -3.42% 16.3% -13.38% 44.99%

For the past year Full House Resorts Inc. has -5.94% weaker performance while Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has 44.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation beats Full House Resorts Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.