Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Comparison side by side

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been rivals in the Resorts & Casinos for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.31 N/A -0.11 0.00 MGM Resorts International 27 1.24 N/A 0.46 64.70

Demonstrates Full House Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Full House Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5% MGM Resorts International 0.00% 6.6% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Full House Resorts Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Competitively, MGM Resorts International’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Full House Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MGM Resorts International are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Full House Resorts Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MGM Resorts International.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Full House Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MGM Resorts International 0 3 2 2.40

MGM Resorts International on the other hand boasts of a $32.75 average price target and a 14.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Full House Resorts Inc. and MGM Resorts International has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 81.5%. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Full House Resorts Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of MGM Resorts International shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94% MGM Resorts International 1.04% 4.64% 16.18% 3.55% -2.44% 23.74%

For the past year Full House Resorts Inc. had bearish trend while MGM Resorts International had bullish trend.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats on 8 of the 9 factors Full House Resorts Inc.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.