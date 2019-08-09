Full House Resorts (FLL) Valuation Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $880,354 Its Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose While Intact Investment Management Upped Stake by $2.72 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 43,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.42M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 1.98M shares traded or 38.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 19,682 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 22,300 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $58.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,100 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Company has 34,413 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). California Public Employees Retirement owns 59,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 15,804 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 141,000 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Creative Planning holds 57,531 shares. Teton Advisors has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 77,600 shares. Lpl Fin Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Dimensional Fund LP reported 216,525 shares. American Fin Grp Incorporated Inc has 54,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78,850 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W, worth $44,400 on Thursday, May 30.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.