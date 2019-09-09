Full House Resorts (FLL) Stock Price Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; Energy Income Partners Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Upped as Stock Value Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 235,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.78 million, up from 870,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28M shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 42,745 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department holds 0.05% or 1,165 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,192 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 1,593 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.22% or 329,357 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability owns 2,650 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Cap stated it has 2,167 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 2,620 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advsr. Norinchukin Natl Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 115,003 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 4,321 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1.69% or 58,650 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 1,844 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Massachusetts-based North Amer Mgmt Corp has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares to 20.68M shares, valued at $601.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Full House Resorts Issues Response to Letter From Z Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “American Airlines Prepares for a Big Summer in Charlotte – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Micro-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 15, 2017.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.95M for 6.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $55,200 activity. On Thursday, May 30 THOMAS CRAIG W bought $44,400 worth of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 20,000 shares.