Full House Resorts (FLL) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $880,354; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Rose, Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lifted Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 491 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas posts quarterly cash flow, production records; hikes dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,842 shares to 14,701 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,354 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 188 shares. Synovus Financial reported 785 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 179,242 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 25,695 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 29.63 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Whittier Trust owns 746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 181,129 are owned by Heartland Advisors Incorporated. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 260,249 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bank Of The West invested in 0.03% or 8,299 shares.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Woman calls JetBlue staff member a ‘rapist’ and threatens that she has a gun in viral video – Yahoo Finance” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Full House Resorts, Inc (FLL) CEO Daniel Lee on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Get Ready to Head to Music City! Spirit Airlines Brings its Low Fares to Nashville – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Full House Resorts: Story Is Better, Execution Isn’t – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines names Miami native as regional managing director of sales – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $78,850 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W, worth $44,400 on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 31,610 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 4,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Teton Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.22% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Blackrock owns 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 71,866 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Amer Group Inc holds 54,400 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 263,605 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 77,600 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 11,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 48,300 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. 1.30M are held by Park West Asset Management Ltd.