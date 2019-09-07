Full House Resorts (FLL) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $673,165

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 42,745 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,665 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 119,867 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 113,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.89 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Full House Resorts Announces $100 Million Refinancing of Its Debt – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Full House Resorts Issues Response to Letter From Z Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Give Up On Verastem – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JAX Now Has Spirit! Florida’s Spirit Airlines Takes Off in Jacksonville – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $65,950 activity. The insider Fanger Lewis A. bought $10,800.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.