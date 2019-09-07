Full House Resorts (FLL) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $880,354 as Shares Declined; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Sterling Investment Management Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 37,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 67,494 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 105,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.02 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 42,745 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “JAX Now Has Spirit! Florida’s Spirit Airlines Takes Off in Jacksonville – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Full House Resorts Announces $100 Million Refinancing of Its Debt – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts Announces Expansion Plans for Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2017.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $65,950 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider THOMAS CRAIG W bought $44,400.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.89M for 6.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 100,000 shares. Lafitte Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 34,906 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 216,525 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 59,245 shares. Sand Hill Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,804 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 116,990 were accumulated by Penn Capital Com. New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Moreover, Kennedy Cap Inc has 0.06% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 1.31 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 739,458 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 31,610 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 1.86 million are owned by Franklin Resource. Creative Planning reported 57,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.12M for 57.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.