Full House Resorts (FLL) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $880,354 as Market Value Declined; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake by $513,360 as Shares Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 3,886 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.57. About 351,892 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 10,199 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 7,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 39 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 22,250 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 13,566 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 24,702 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru owns 64,811 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Doliver Ltd Partnership holds 5,456 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.94% or 258,579 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 14,451 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fincl Counselors reported 5,264 shares. Weybosset Mngmt Lc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,102 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 20,915 shares.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $79.53 million for 34.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 10,886 shares to 107,774 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 31,610 shares or 0% of the stock. 48,300 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 739,458 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 994,030 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 59,245 shares in its portfolio. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 1.30M shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc owns 223,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 27,280 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc invested in 15,804 shares or 0% of the stock. American Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 54,400 shares. Franklin invested in 1.86 million shares or 0% of the stock. Aspiriant holds 0.01% or 77,600 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Blackrock Inc holds 71,866 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 978,092 shares.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.81 million for 6.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.