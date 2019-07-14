Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Value Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $880,354; Albemarle (ALB) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Lifted Holding

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,267 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.24 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 million market cap company. It closed at $1.87 lastly. It is down 31.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W, worth $44,400 on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management owns 0.06% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 1.31 million shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 263,605 shares. Amer Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 54,400 shares. Moreover, Penn Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 116,990 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 5,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 27,280 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 17,397 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 216,525 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 100,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 978,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 994,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 34,413 shares. Lafitte Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 5,475 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 7,300 are owned by Riverhead Capital Ltd. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 4,842 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 381,213 shares. Qs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,893 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.06% stake. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 0.2% or 217,489 shares. 10 owns 22,836 shares. Int Gru Inc invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Carmignac Gestion holds 79,222 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 677,500 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,576 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 0.23% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 299,271 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.