Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Value Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 42,745 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51M, down from 10.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 742,880 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.95 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Full House Resorts Announces Approval of Development Agreement for Expansion of Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel – GlobeNewswire” on June 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Full House Resorts Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Micro-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode – Nasdaq” published on November 15, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 300,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 48,300 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 0% or 27,280 shares. Fairpointe Ltd invested 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). American Group Incorporated invested in 54,400 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 978,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 59,245 shares. Franklin Resource owns 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 1.86 million shares. Northern Trust holds 31,610 shares. White Pine holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 263,605 shares. Teton Advisors invested in 1.12M shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 467,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $55,200 activity. 20,000 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares with value of $44,400 were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $227.89M for 9.91 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.