Full House Resorts (FLL) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding; Great Point Partners Has Lowered Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Stake by $975,036; Valuation Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 14,245 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8342. About 139,543 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $78,850 activity. THOMAS CRAIG W had bought 20,000 shares worth $44,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 141,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 27,280 shares. 11,051 were reported by Panagora Asset. Credit Suisse Ag owns 100,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park West Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Creative Planning holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 57,531 shares. 300,000 were reported by Rmb Capital Management Llc. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 467,500 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Llc holds 0% or 34,413 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 59,245 shares. Lafitte Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 34,906 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 48,300 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 17,397 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 216,525 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Full House Resorts Announces General Manager for Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Full House Resorts: Story Is Better, Execution Isn’t – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Brightline, now Virgin Trains, meets with investors ahead of $619M IPO – South Florida Business Journal” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: M&A East, Casa Dragones, Bertha Gonzalez Nieves, Exponent, KKR, Fiat, Littlejohn – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant to launch nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale, St. Louis – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: February 28, 2017.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).