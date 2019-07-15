Fuling Global Inc. (FORK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Both Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) are each other’s competitor in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.63 3.20 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 49 1.42 N/A 2.77 19.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fuling Global Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fuling Global Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4% Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Fuling Global Inc.’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fuling Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fuling Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fuling Global Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.5 average target price and a -14.02% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fuling Global Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders held 70.91% of Fuling Global Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuling Global Inc. -6.91% -5.16% -31.06% -43.42% -50.43% -47.53% Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. -1.88% 7.61% 12.08% 22.26% -5.31% 39.96%

For the past year Fuling Global Inc. has -47.53% weaker performance while Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has 39.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. beats Fuling Global Inc.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the U.S., Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products, and wholesale distributors; and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the U.S. and Canada. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. It also manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. In addition, this segment sells lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.