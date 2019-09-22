Fuling Global Inc. (FORK) At $2.67 Forms Bottom; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Sentiment Is 1.1

Fuling Global Inc. (FORK) formed multiple bottom with $2.56 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.67 share price. Fuling Global Inc. (FORK) has $42.18 million valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 16,803 shares traded. Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) has declined 40.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FORK News: 14/03/2018 Fuling Global Inc. Recognized by Provincial Government as “Top 20 Private Enterprise in Overseas Investment to Drive Export”; 30/03/2018 – Fuling Global Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 54 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 49 reduced and sold their positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 52.91 million shares, down from 53.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 34 Increased: 40 New Position: 14.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 278,319 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has risen 9.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.54% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 13.04 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 845,828 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 3.24 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 1.87% in the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 334,832 shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 13.03 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

