Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 11 3.97 8.41M -0.31 0.00 Natera Inc. 32 0.00 61.02M -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Natera Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 73,578,302.71% -10.9% -10.2% Natera Inc. 192,431,409.65% -721.9% -51.7%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. Its rival Natera Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Natera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Natera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Natera Inc.’s average target price is $38, while its potential upside is 18.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.9% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of Natera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Natera Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. was more bullish than Natera Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats Natera Inc.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.