Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 6 8.39 N/A -0.31 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 12 3.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Liquidity

Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Fluidigm Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.33 consensus price target and a 109.20% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.9% and 94.5%. 38.1% are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fluidigm Corporation.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats Fluidigm Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.