Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.43 N/A -0.31 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. Its rival Celcuity Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26.9 and 26.9 respectively. Celcuity Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.9% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares and 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. shares. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Celcuity Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Celcuity Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Celcuity Inc.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.