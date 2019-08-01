Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Reaches $7.85 52-Week High; MINTH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN (MNTHF) Shorts Increased By 0.89%

The stock of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) hit a new 52-week high and has $8.09 target or 3.00% above today’s $7.85 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $143.85M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $8.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.32 million more. The stock increased 17.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 95,851 shares traded or 822.53% up from the average. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has risen 37.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

MINTH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN (OTCMKTS:MNTHF) had an increase of 0.89% in short interest. MNTHF’s SI was 7.44 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.89% from 7.37 million shares previously. It closed at $2.87 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Minth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNTHF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “The 3 Best Ways to Buy International Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2016.

Minth Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, makes, processes, and sells automobile body parts and molds of passenger cars in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The Company’s products include windshield moldings, inner beltline moldings, door frame opening moldings, sill plates, fender trims, run channel moldings, outer beltline moldings, upper reveal moldings, and roof ditch moldings. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers front delta inner covers, rear quarter windows, door handle and grille assemblies, rear decklids, mudguard sets, logo emblems, wheel covers, molding ASM-R, and body side moldings; and body structural parts comprising rear and front door sash products, B-pillar covers, and guide rails.

Analysts await Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Fulgent Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

