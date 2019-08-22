Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Reaches $12.72 52-Week High; Atricure (ATRC) Sentiment Is 1.84

Atricure Inc (ATRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 81 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced stock positions in Atricure Inc. The funds in our database now own: 32.16 million shares, up from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Atricure Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 56 New Position: 25.

The stock of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) hit a new 52-week high and has $13.36 target or 5.00% above today’s $12.72 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $262.32 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $13.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.12 million more. The stock increased 6.18% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 80,795 shares traded or 115.74% up from the average. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has risen 37.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. for 171,969 shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 318,729 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 3.18% invested in the company for 914,307 shares. The California-based Endurant Capital Management Lp has invested 2.82% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 127,035 shares.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 89,062 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company has market cap of $262.32 million. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions.

