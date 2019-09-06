Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Contrasting side by side

Both Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.88 N/A -0.31 0.00 National Research Corporation 50 12.49 N/A 1.14 59.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and National Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fulgent Genetics Inc. and National Research Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1%

Liquidity

Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National Research Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National Research Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.9% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.6% of National Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, National Research Corporation has 20.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National Research Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors National Research Corporation beats Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.