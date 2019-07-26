Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 6.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 60.23% institutional ownership for its rivals. 38.2% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.27% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.90% -9.40% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 2.75 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 51.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. -0.54% -17.36% 33.53% 59.14% 43.56% 75.71% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4. Competitively, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s rivals have 3.99 and 3.77 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Fulgent Genetics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.