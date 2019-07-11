Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) Comparison side by side

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 5 5.21 N/A -0.31 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 139 3.05 N/A 6.10 22.72

Table 1 demonstrates Fulgent Genetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -9.4% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 24.9% 14.1%

Liquidity

14.4 and 14.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. Its rival ICON Public Limited Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ICON Public Limited Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, ICON Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 2.93% and its consensus target price is $154.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulgent Genetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders held 38.2% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of ICON Public Limited Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. -0.54% -17.36% 33.53% 59.14% 43.56% 75.71% ICON Public Limited Company 0.48% 1.16% -3.24% 0.07% 10.23% 7.24%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. was more bullish than ICON Public Limited Company.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.